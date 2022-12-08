Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Purchases $432,750.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,721. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.