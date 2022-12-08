BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 508,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.