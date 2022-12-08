BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 508,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.48.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
