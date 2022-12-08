BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

NYSE BME opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

