BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
NYSE BME opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $48.99.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.