BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue None Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 144,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

