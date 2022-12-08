Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 None Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

