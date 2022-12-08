Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 None Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $26.20.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.