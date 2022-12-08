BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

MUI stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $437,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.