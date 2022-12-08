BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
MUI stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Fund (MUI)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.