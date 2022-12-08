BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.