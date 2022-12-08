BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 161,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,735. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
