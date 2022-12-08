BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 161,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,735. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

