BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 87,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,200. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

