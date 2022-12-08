BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 87,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,200. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.