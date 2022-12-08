Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

