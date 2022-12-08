Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
