BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 560,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,004. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

