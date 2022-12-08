BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 53.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

