BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

