Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Holdings Lowered by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC cut its stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 6.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 14.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

