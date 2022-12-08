Bloom Burton Reiterates Buy Rating for Centric Health (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
