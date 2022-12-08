BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0018

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. BlueArk has a market cap of $59.48 million and approximately $621,785.44 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,848.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00650765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00245377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00182436 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $623,447.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

