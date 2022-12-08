Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,752 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Aravive worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive Stock Down 0.7 %

ARAV stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aravive

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.