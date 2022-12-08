Boardriders (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardriders, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Boardriders shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,101,400 shares traded.
Boardriders Price Performance
Boardriders Company Profile
Boardriders, Inc is a United States-based outdoor sports lifestyle company. The Company designs, develops and distributes apparel, footwear, accessories and related products. The Company markets its products under the brands, such as Quiksilver, Roxy and DC. The Company’s Quiksilver brand includes a range of apparel and accessories for men and boys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boardriders (ZQKSQ)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Boardriders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardriders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.