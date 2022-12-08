Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.50. 5,819,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.03. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.