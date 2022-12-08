Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.31

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.31 and traded as high as C$52.38. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$51.77, with a volume of 498,471 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD.B. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -11.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.47.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

