Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $54.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

