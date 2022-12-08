Boxed (BOXD) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.11 Boxed Competitors $14.98 billion $780.38 million -10.93

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 177 1091 3383 48 2.70

Boxed currently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 603.41%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -13.25% -46.54% -7.30%

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

