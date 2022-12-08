BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Shares Down 4%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.81 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 185,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

BrandShield Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.18.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

