Brent Matthew Hornor Purchases 93,000 Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM) Stock

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Brent Matthew Hornor purchased 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,413,560 shares in the company, valued at C$219,101.80.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Gold Mines stock remained flat at C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 73,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,557. Maple Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$57.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

