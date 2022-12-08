Brick & Kyle Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 480,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 165,288 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 23,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

