Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $166.39. 78,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

