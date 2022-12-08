Brick & Kyle Associates Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 106,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

