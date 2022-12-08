Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) CEO Robert M. Roosa Sells 6,250 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,102,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Brigham Minerals stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.
MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
