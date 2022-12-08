Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.24.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom Profile

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $530.37. 16,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,452. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.97 and its 200 day moving average is $506.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

