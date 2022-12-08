Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Broadcom worth $343,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.19 on Thursday, hitting $527.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,452. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

