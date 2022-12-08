Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $715.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $715.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $678.24.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of AVGO opened at $518.50 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.97 and a 200 day moving average of $506.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
