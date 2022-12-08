Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $715.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $715.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $678.24.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $518.50 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.97 and a 200 day moving average of $506.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.