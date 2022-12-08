Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Shares Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCLE. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $720,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $8,374,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 66.7% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 916,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 366,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Broadscale Acquisition Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

