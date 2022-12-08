Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $86.76

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.76.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:NET opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,959 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,875. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

