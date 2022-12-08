Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) PT at $81.17

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

