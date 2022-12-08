Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.