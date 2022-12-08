Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $263.60

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $79,800,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $229.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

