Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $263.60

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $229.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
