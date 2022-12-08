Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $83.00

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have commented on LIVN shares. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.77 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in LivaNova by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LivaNova by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

