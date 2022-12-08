Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $90.23

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.23.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.6 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 936,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,200,000 after purchasing an additional 190,817 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

