Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $90.23

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.23.
PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.6 %
Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $97.33.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
