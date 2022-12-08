Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price at $70.14

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.85 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

