Brokers Offer Predictions for Science Applications International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.