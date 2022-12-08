Brokers Set Expectations for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $123.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $142.49 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,455.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,406.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,232.48. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

