Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Bought by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living comprises approximately 1.3% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,461 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,021 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,310,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.