Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Stake Lowered by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,589 shares during the period. Burford Capital accounts for 4.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $110,137,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,577,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BUR opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

