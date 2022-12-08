Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg Purchases 43,478 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at $259,218,734.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $846.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

