C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 263.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $437,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CCCC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

