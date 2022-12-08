Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 250 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.59. 1,665,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

