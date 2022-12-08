Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHE opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.