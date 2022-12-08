Cahill Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56,391 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,391 shares during the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro makes up 1.1% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLPT opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 82.40%. On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

