Cahill Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,368 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,409,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,909,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,990,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

