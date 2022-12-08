Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.10 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.41). Approximately 77,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 160,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The firm has a market cap of £46 million and a PE ratio of 958.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 2.63 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £208,500 ($254,237.29).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

